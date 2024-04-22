The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has decided to keep the Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.45% in its latest update. The previous indicator also stood at 3.45%, indicating stability in the country’s monetary policy. The data was last updated on 22nd April 2024.The Loan Prime Rate is a key interest rate used by banks in China for pricing new loans to customers. By keeping the rate steady, the PBoC aims to maintain economic stability and support borrowing, encouraging investment and consumption. This decision comes amidst efforts to balance economic growth and manage inflation in the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring future updates from the PBoC for any shifts in monetary policy that may impact the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com