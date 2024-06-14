Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) have announced that they have received all necessary regulatory approvals or waivers to finalize their merger. In this merger, FNCB will merge with and into Peoples, with Peoples emerging as the surviving corporation. The completion of the merger is anticipated for July 1, 2024.FNCB Bancorp, Inc. serves as the holding company for FNCB Bank, a leading community bank operating in Northeastern Pennsylvania. FNCB Bank currently maintains 16 community offices across Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com