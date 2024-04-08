Perpetua Resources Corp. recently revealed that it has been extended a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States. This letter denotes the potential of a debt finance opportunity of up to $1.8 billion through programs such as EXIM’s Make More in America, China and Transformational Exports. These initiatives are backing the proposed capital funding plan put forward by Perpetua Resources’ Idaho branch for the development of the Stibnite-Gold Project.Perpetua Resources further shares that this EXIM debt funding could cover a considerable portion of the estimated costs required to build the Stibnite Gold Project. The company is planning to tender a formal application to EXIM by 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com