According to the most recent data updated on March 29, 2024, personal income in the United States experienced a slight slowdown in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The current indicator has stopped and reached 0.3%, down from the previous month's 1% increase in January 2024.The comparison, which is month-over-month, shows a decrease in the growth rate. While personal income continues to rise, the pace has slowed down in February. This data suggests a potential adjustment in the income trends for individuals in the United States as the year progresses. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on how this trend develops in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic landscape.