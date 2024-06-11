Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which will take effect on June 14, 2024. Consequently, every 10 shares of the company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be combined and converted into one share of common stock. This process will reduce the total number of outstanding shares from approximately 674.3 million to around 67.4 million.Starting from the opening of trading on June 17, 2024, Perspective’s common stock will trade on the NYSE American on a split-adjusted basis under the symbol CATX.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com