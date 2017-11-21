PERU: GDP Grew 2.5% In 3Q17 On Annual Basis

Peru’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.5% in the third quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period of 2016, said the South American country’s statistics office.

The result was due to the favorable evolution of final private consumption (+2.3%), government consumption (+5.9%) and investment (+4.1%), as well as public investment (+4.6%) and private investment (+4.0%). The growth of the Peruvian GDP was also benefited by the dynamism of external demand (+4.1%).

The non-seasonally adjusted GDP in the third quarter of 2017 grew by 0.3% compared to the second quarter.

