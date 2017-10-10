PERU: Government Signs US$ 200 Million Exploration Contracts With Anadarko

The Peruvian government has signed three oil exploration and exploitation contracts evaluated at US$ 200 million. The contracts involve the state-owned oil company PeruPetro and the U.S. company Anadarko, that will jointly develop offshore blocks on the western Pacific coast.

“In Peru, we have been slow in oil policy in the last 30 to 40 years, with contracts difficult to execute, and we are trying to improve it,” said Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

He also stressed that this is the first time that deepwater hydrocarbon exploration will occur in the country.

The three blocs range the provincial coasts of Chiclayo, Chep?n, Pacasmayo, Ascope, Trujillo, and Vir?.

