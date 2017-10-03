PERU: Government Will Listen To All Parties To Obtain A Vote Of Confidence

The chairwoman of the Peruvian Council of Ministers, Mercedes Ar?oz Fern?ndez, stressed that the government has a policy of opening up to listen to all the political forces in the country in the framework of the round of talks with the parties seated in Congress aiming at a confidence vote scheduled for October 12.

The head of the Cabinet launched the round of talks last week.

“I think that the dynamics that I started with the dialogue with all the groups, in which all are heard, cannot be halted because there are fundamental issues that we must always listen to,” she said.

Last month, the President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski swore in his new cabinet, after the country’s Congress rejected the confidence vote requested by the then prime minister Fernando Zavala. The decision forced five ministers to step down and led Kuczynski to form a new government team while ratifying the remaining 13 ministers.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, if Congress twice refuses to support an entire cabinet of ministers, the president is empowered to dissolve the parliament and to convene a legislative election.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com