Peru's Central Bank has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 6.25% in March. This decision comes after the previous indicator remained steady at the same rate in February 2024. The central bank's announcement on March 7, 2024, indicates a pause in interest rate changes as the country aims to navigate economic stability amid global uncertainties. The decision reflects the bank's cautious approach to monetary policy to balance inflation and economic growth in the months ahead. Analysts will continue to monitor Peru's economic indicators closely for any future shifts in interest rates.