PERU: Inflation Slows In November To Lowest Level Since May 2010

The annual consumer price inflation in Peru increased by 1.54% in November from 2.04% in October, decelerating to the lowest level since May 2010. As a result, the Peruvian inflation is currently near the bottom of the current target range of 1% to 3% set by the local central bank.

According to the country’s statistics office, prices in Peru decreased by 0.20% in November on a monthly basis.

The monthly decrease tracked the fall in food and beverages prices (-0.74%), as well as in transportation and communication costs (-0.03%).

