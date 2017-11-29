PERU: International Landscape Is Favorable To Local Economy, Minister Says

The international landscape is favorable to Peru’s economic recovery, said the South American country’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Claudia Cooper, while presenting the 2018 budgetary bill to Congress.

Cooper said that there is an acceleration of foreign demand, mainly for non-traditional Peruvian exports, which grew 9.6% between January and September. Among the most exported products were avocados, grapes, mangoes, blueberries, metal-mechanics, clothing and steelworks.

Meanwhile, she noted that the prices of raw materials are at high levels. She mentioned copper prices, which increased 28% so far this year, and zinc, which rose 41%, boosting national production.

Finally, Cooper highlighted international financial conditions that are positive for emerging economies, such as Peru.

“Peru is in a good position to get into this new global wave. Our country is in an unbeatable position to attract foreign investments and a greater flow of capital due to its macroeconomic strength,” she said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com