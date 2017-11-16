PERU: Jobless Rate Stable At 4% Between July And September

The unemployment rate in Peru remained stable at 4% between July and September, with 693,000 people actively looking for a job during the quarter, said the South American country’s statistics office. In the previous quarter, the jobless rate in Peru hit the lowest rate in four months.

Between July and September, the employed population in Peru grew by 2.9% when compared to the same period of 2016, adding 468,400 new jobs.

The employment level increased especially in agriculture, fishing and mining (+4.7%), commerce (+1.7%), and construction (+1.4%).

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com