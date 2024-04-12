In a recent interest rate decision by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru, the country has lowered its benchmark interest rate to 6% from the previous level of 6.25%. The change took place in April 2024, as announced on 11th April 2024. This move indicates a shift in monetary policy to stimulate economic growth and investment in the country.The decision to reduce interest rates comes after the previous indicator of 6.25% had been maintained since March 2024. With the update in April, the Central Reserve Bank of Peru aims to support businesses and consumers by making borrowing more affordable. This adjustment reflects the ongoing efforts to navigate economic challenges and promote financial stability in Peru. Investors and analysts will be monitoring the impact of this interest rate cut on the country’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com