Lima, June 13, 2024 — The Central Reserve Bank of Peru has decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5.75% for the month of June 2024. This decision marks the second consecutive month that the rate has remained unchanged, following a similar stance in May 2024.The continuity in the interest rate, which holds steady at 5.75%, reflects the bank's cautious approach amid global economic uncertainties and domestic market conditions. The central bank is closely monitoring inflation trends, economic growth, and external financial pressures as it navigates its monetary policy.Analysts suggest that maintaining the current rate aims to achieve a balance, supporting economic growth while keeping inflation within acceptable limits. The next rate decision will be highly anticipated, with stakeholders keenly observing economic indicators in the coming weeks.