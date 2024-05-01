Peru’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) took a surprising turn in April 2024, as the indicator dropped to -0.05%. This decline marks a significant shift from the previous month when the CPI stood at 1.01%. The latest data, updated on May 1, 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison showing a decrease in consumer prices from the previous month. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, providing insight into inflation trends within the economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this unexpected drop in the CPI could impact Peru’s economic landscape moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com