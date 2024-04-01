Peru’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a significant increase in March 2024, reaching 1.01%. This marks a notable jump from the previous indicator which stood at 0.56%. The data, updated on 1st April 2024, illustrates a month-over-month comparison, highlighting the inflation rate for the current month against the previous month. The latest CPI figures indicate a rise in consumer prices, reflecting potential shifts in the country’s economic landscape. As Peru navigates through these changes, keeping a close watch on inflation trends becomes crucial for policymakers and market analysts to assess the overall economic health and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com