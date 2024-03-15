Peru’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed remarkable growth in January 2024, surging by 2.11% compared to the same month a year ago. The latest data, updated on March 15, 2024, reveals a significant improvement from the previous month’s -0.74% to a current positive growth rate of 1.37%.The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the positive trend in Peru’s economic performance, indicating a turnaround from the challenges faced in the previous year. This upswing in GDP reflects improved economic activities and signals a promising start for the country in the new year. Investors and analysts are likely to view this development positively as Peru’s economy shows signs of resilience and recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com