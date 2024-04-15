In a recent economic update, Peru’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a significant surge, reaching 2.85% in February 2024. This growth is a stark improvement from the previous indicator of 1.37% in January 2024. The data, updated on April 15, 2024, indicates a strong momentum in the country’s economic performance.The comparison provided is a Year-over-Year analysis, showcasing the current month’s GDP increase compared to the same month a year ago. This positive change suggests a notable economic advancement in Peru. Investors and analysts are likely to closely monitor this development to assess the country’s economic trajectory and potential opportunities for growth moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com