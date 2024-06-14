Peru’s trade balance experienced a sharp drop in April 2024, with the indicator falling to 650 million USD, down from 1,499 million USD in March 2024. This significant reduction indicates a major shift in the country’s economic performance within a one-month period.The latest data, updated on June 13, 2024, suggests that various factors might have contributed to this decline. Analysts are closely examining changes in export and import activities, global market conditions, and domestic economic policies to understand the underlying reasons for such a dramatic change.This decrease in trade balance could have far-reaching implications for Peru’s economy, potentially affecting everything from currency value to investor confidence. Moving forward, economic experts and policymakers will be keen to implement strategies that stabilize and improve the trade balance in upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com