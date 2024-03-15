In the latest economic update from Peru, the country’s trade balance showed a decrease in January 2024. The indicator dropped to 1473M from its previous position of 2040M in December 2023. This development represents a significant shift in the country’s trade dynamics within just one month.The updated figures, released on March 15, 2024, highlight the evolving economic landscape in Peru. The decline in the trade balance signals potential shifts in the country’s import and export activities in the beginning of the year. Analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor these changes to assess their implications for Peru’s overall economic performance moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com