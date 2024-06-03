PetMed Express, Inc., operating under the name PetMeds and as the parent company of PetCareRx (PETS), announced several changes to its executive leadership team on Monday. These changes are aimed at advancing key initiatives to enhance the customer experience and boost growth and profitability.Caroline Conegliano has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PetMeds, a newly created role that expands the executive leadership team. Conegliano, who has nearly two decades of experience in driving strategic transformation within the consumer sector, will be responsible for optimizing operational performance across departments, spearheading strategic initiatives to support the company’s growth and profitability objectives, and enhancing customer service and satisfaction.The company also announced the appointment of Umesh Sripad to the newly defined role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer. Sripad will lead the development and implementation of digital-first strategies designed to enhance the customer experience, drive commerce and loyalty, and ensure the reliability, performance, and security of all IT systems and infrastructure.Additionally, the company has reached a transition and separation agreement with Christine Chambers, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary. Under this agreement, Chambers will leave the company in early August 2024, after the filing of the first-quarter fiscal 2025 report.The company has begun a comprehensive search for its next CFO. During the interim period, Chambers will continue in her current role, focusing on finalizing the company’s fiscal 2024 year-end and first-quarter fiscal 2025 reporting and filings. She will also assist in the transition to the new CFO.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com