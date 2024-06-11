PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported an increased loss for its fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. The net loss for the company amounted to $5.02 million, or $0.25 per share, contrasting with a loss of $0.21 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year’s fourth quarter.Meanwhile, the company’s revenue for the quarter saw a rise of 6.6%, reaching $66.50 million, up from $62.41 million the previous year.Here is an overview of PetMed Express Inc.’s earnings based on GAAP:- **Earnings (Q4):** -$5.02 million vs. -$0.21 million last year.- **EPS (Q4):** -$0.25 vs. -$0.01 last year.- **Revenue (Q4):** $66.50 million vs. $62.41 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com