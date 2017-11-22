PETROBRAS: Company Files Documents For BR Distribuidora's IPO

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) the documents related to the initial public offering of BR Distribuidora shares.

In a statement, Petrobras reported that the sale price of the shares would be defined after the calculation of the result of the procedure for collecting investment intentions with institutional investors, to be carried out in Brazil and abroad, by book building.

The oil company also stated that no registration of the offer or shares would be made in any agency or regulatory body of the capital market of any other country, except in Brazil.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com