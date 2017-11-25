PETROBRAS: Eneva Buys Stake In Azul?o Field For US$ 54.5 Million

Brazilian energy company Eneva, through the subsidiary Parna?ba G?s Natural, acquired Petrobras’ stake in the Azul?o field (concession BA-3), located in the Amazon Basin, for US$ 54.5 million.

The purchase includes rights and obligations for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons on the site and is subject to the approval of the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and the country’s regulatory agency.

According to Petrobras, the Azul?o field was declared commercial in May 2004, “and has recoverable volumes of natural gas with the potential to implement an integrated project, with direct outflow to supply a thermoelectric power plant,” as implemented in the Parna?ba Basin.

