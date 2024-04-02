Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) stock continues a downward trajectory on Tuesday morning trade, reflecting a bearish trend that started last week. The company recently reported encouraging results from a preliminary two-arm self-selection study for STENDRA, known generically as avanafil. This positive development comes as Petros Pharma seeks to obtain over-the-counter (OTC) status for the medication. The company also plans to release results from a study encompassing a larger population and it aims to speedily commence a trial that’s equivalent to a Phase 3 registration trial in the clinical development sequence.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com