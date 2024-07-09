Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced on Tuesday that Mikael Dolsten will resign from his positions as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer Research & Development. However, Dolsten will remain in his current role until a successor is named.The pharmaceutical company will commence an external search for a new chief scientific officer, a process anticipated to continue into early next year.Meanwhile, Pfizer’s stock is currently down by 1.84 percent, trading at $27.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com