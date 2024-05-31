Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced on Friday the updated results from its phase 3 Crown trial, evaluating the effects of Lobrena versus Xalkori in 296 participants with ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the findings revealed that Lobrena led to a 94% reduction in the development of intracranial progression. In patients without brain metastases, only 4 out of 114 Lobrena users developed the condition, compared to 39 out of 109 for those on Xalkori.Pfizer highlighted the aggressive nature of ALK-positive NSCLC, noting that many patients experience brain metastases within two years of their initial diagnosis.Principal Investigator Benjamin Solomon remarked, “This analysis demonstrates that LORBRENA significantly extends progression-free survival, with most patients experiencing sustained benefits for over five years. Nearly all patients showed protection against disease progression in the brain.”However, the study also reported several side effects associated with Lobrena, including edema, weight gain, peripheral neuropathy, cognitive and mood effects, diarrhea, dyspnea, arthralgia, hypertension, headache, cough, pyrexia, hypercholesterolemia, and hypertriglyceridemia.As of now, Pfizer’s stock is trading at $28.43, marking an increase of 0.84% on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com