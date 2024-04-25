On Thursday, PG&E Corp. updated its financial results for the first quarter, and during this announcement, it revised its profit forecast for 2024. The company now anticipates earnings between $1.15 and $1.20 per share for the year, alongside a reaffirmed core earning forecast in the range of $1.33 to $1.37 per share.This constitutes an increase from their previous profit estimate, which indicated earnings between $1.10 and $1.14 per share for the same year. Their core profit forecast remains unchanged.According to a survey of ten analysts by Thomson Reuters, the average predicted earnings for PG&E Corp. stands at $1.35 per share for the year. This projection typically disregards extraordinary items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com