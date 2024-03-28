PGT Innovations, Inc., a manufacturer of building products, declared on Thursday that its purchase by MIWD Holding Company has been finalized. The deal, worth around $3.2 billion, or $42 per share, was paid entirely in cash and received shareholder approval on March 18. As a result of the acquisition, PGT Innovations’ stock will no longer be available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com