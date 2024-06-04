Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has announced an increase in its 2024 full-year reported and adjusted earnings per share forecast, adjusting solely for currency effects, while maintaining its currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share growth forecast.The revised 2024 full-year reported earnings per share (EPS) forecast, accounting for currency fluctuations only, is now projected to be within the range of $5.77 to $5.89, compared to the previous estimate of $5.70 to $5.82.Excluding a total 2024 adjustment of $0.49 per share, the new forecast for adjusted EPS stands at $6.26 to $6.38, representing a projected increase of 4.2% to 6.2% from the 2023 adjusted EPS of $6.01. This updated forecast range compares to the prior estimate of $6.19 to $6.31. According to Thomson Reuters, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $6.30 for fiscal year 2024, excluding special items typically considered in their estimates.Furthermore, excluding an adverse currency impact projected at $0.29 per share at prevailing exchange rates, the forecasted annual adjusted EPS continues to reflect a growth rate of 9.0% to 11.0%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com