Consumers in the Philippines remained negative about the outlook for the final three months of the year and were less hopeful about the first quarter of 2023 and the business morale declined for the second successive quarter, separate survey data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment in the country was more pessimistic in the fourth quarter, as the respective index fell to -14.6 from -12.9 in the third quarter.

The weaker outlook of consumers in the fourth quarter is largely due to their concerns over rising inflation, low income, and fewer available jobs and working family members, the central bank survey showed.

Households’ views towards their own family situation in the next twelve months improved to -14.3 from -18.1, while general economic conditions worsened to -22.0 from -14.1.

Separate data showed that the business confidence index fell to 23.9 in the fourth quarter from 26.1 in the previous quarter.

Survey respondents attributed their less optimistic outlook in the fourth quarter to higher inflation, peso depreciation, decline in sales and demand, rising costs for raw materials and fuel, and higher interest rates.

The outlook for the first quarter of 2023 of the respondent firms was less optimistic across sectors, except for those in the construction sector, which posted a more upbeat outlook.

