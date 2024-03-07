Preliminary data released by the Philippine Statistical Authority indicates slower expansion in the nation’s industrial production at the beginning of the year. The value of manufacturing industry output increased by 0.9% year on year in January, down from a revised gain of 2.2% in December, falling short of the expected 1.4% increase.The most significant factor influencing overall industrial production was a 6.6% decrease in the manufacture of basic metals industry division, in contrast to a substantial 16.8% growth experienced in December. There was also a significant slowdown in the growth of electrical equipment manufacturing, which dropped to 11.3% in January from an impressive 41.0% the previous month.Transport equipment manufacturing, on the other hand, contracted by 2.9%, a reversal from a 12.7% surge in the previous month. On a month-to-month basis, industrial production saw a seasonally adjusted decrease of 1.2% in January, following a lesser contraction of 0.1% in December.Despite these dips, the volume of industrial production experienced a faster annual growth rate of 1.9%, up from 1.6% in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com