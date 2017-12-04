Philippine Inflation Eases As Expected In November

Philippine consumer price inflation eased for the first time in five months in November, in line with expectations, figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Excluding selected food and energy items, core inflation rose to 3.3 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.3 percent. It was forecast to rise by 0.4 percent.

The statistical office also revealed that producer prices rose 0.3 percent yearly in October, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in September.

Monthly, producer prices gained 0.4 percent in October after a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

