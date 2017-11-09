Philippine Trade Deficit Narrows In September

Philippine trade deficit decreased in September from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed Friday.

The trade deficit fell to $1.91 billion in September from $2.02 billion in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was $2.39 billion.

Exports grew 4.3 percent year-over-year in September and imports went up by 1.7 percent.

Shipments of electronic products, accounting for 52.3 percent of total exports, rose by 6.6 percent.

