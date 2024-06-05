The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Philippines edged up slightly to 3.9% in May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 5, 2024. This marks a small increase from the previous month, where the rate stood at 3.8% in April 2024.This year-over-year increment reflects the inflationary pressures that have been building in the country. In April, the CPI was already on the rise compared to the same month the previous year. The consistent upward trend suggests persistent inflationary trends, impacting the purchasing power of consumers.As the country navigates through these economic conditions, the slight increase in CPI is a key indicator for policymakers and economists to gauge the overall economic health and implement measures to control inflation. Citizens and businesses alike will be keeping a close eye on future CPI updates, hoping for stability in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com