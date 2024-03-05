The latest data from the Philippines Statistics Authority shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the country remained unchanged at 0.6% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. This figure matches the CPI reported for January 2024, indicating stability in consumer prices. The month-over-month comparison reveals that the CPI in February maintained the same level as the previous month.The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of consumer goods and services. In this case, the steady CPI in February suggests that inflationary pressures may be under control in the Philippines. This news comes as the country continues to monitor economic indicators to ensure stability in the midst of global economic uncertainties. The data was updated on 5th March 2024, providing a recent snapshot of consumer price trends in the Philippines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com