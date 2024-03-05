In the latest economic update from the Philippines, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 edged down slightly to 3.6%, compared to 3.8% in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 5th March 2024, reflects a Year-over-Year comparison, demonstrating a marginal decrease in the inflation rate for the specified month when compared to the same period a year ago.While the dip in the Core CPI may suggest a slight moderation in price pressures, economists will be closely monitoring future data releases to assess the overall trajectory of inflation in the Philippines. The Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy prices, providing a more stable gauge of underlying price movements in the economy. As the country navigates various economic challenges, policymakers and analysts will continue to analyze such data points to make informed decisions regarding monetary policy and economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com