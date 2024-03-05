The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Philippines rose to 3.4% in February 2024, surpassing the previous month’s rate of 2.8% in January 2024. This data, updated on March 5, 2024, indicates a year-over-year comparison, with the current indicator showing an uptick compared to the same month the previous year.The increase in CPI reflects a rise in the prices of goods and services in the country, impacting consumer purchasing power and inflation rates. As the Philippines continues to navigate economic challenges, monitoring CPI changes is crucial for policymakers and businesses to make informed decisions and adapt to evolving market conditions. It will be essential to observe how this inflation trend unfolds in the coming months and its implications for the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com