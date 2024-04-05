The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Philippines experienced a decrease in March 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data released on April 5, 2024, the CPI for March 2024 stood at 0.1%, down from 0.6% in February 2024.The CPI is an important indicator of inflation and reflects the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. In this case, the decrease in the CPI indicates that prices rose at a slower rate in March compared to February in the Philippines.The month-over-month comparison reveals a downward trend in inflationary pressures in the country. Economists will closely monitor future CPI data to assess the overall economic conditions and the impact on consumers in the Philippines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com