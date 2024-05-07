The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Philippines saw a marginal uptick in April 2024, rising to 3.8% from the previous month’s 3.7%. The data was recently updated on May 7, 2024. The CPI measurement compares the price change of goods and services from the current month to the same month a year ago, providing a valuable insight into the country’s inflation rate.This slight increase in CPI suggests a mild inflationary pressure in the Philippine economy. Despite the uptick, the overall figure remains relatively stable, indicating a moderate rise in the cost of living for Filipino consumers. Economists will continue to monitor the CPI data closely to assess the overall economic health and potential policy implications for the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com