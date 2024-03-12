In a positive turn of events for the Philippine economy, the country’s exports surged by 9.1% in January 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. This substantial growth marks a stark contrast from the previous indicator in December 2023 when exports had declined by 0.5%. The latest data, updated on 12 March 2024, highlights the resilience and strength of the Philippines’ export sector, showcasing a remarkable recovery and expansion.The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the impressive rebound in the country’s export performance, indicating a notable recovery from the challenges faced in the previous months. The double-digit increase in exports signals a positive trajectory for the Philippines’ economy and bodes well for its trade relations on the global stage. With this significant upturn in exports, the Philippines is poised to strengthen its position in the international market and drive further economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com