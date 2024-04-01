The Philippines saw a significant deterioration in its budget balance in February 2024, as the latest data revealed a deficit of -164.7 billion PHP. This marks a stark contrast to the previous indicator which stood at 88 billion PHP. The update, released on 1st April 2024, indicates the country’s increasing fiscal challenges. The widening deficit could pose economic risks and impact the government’s ability to fund key programs and services. It will be crucial to monitor how policymakers address this growing imbalance to ensure sustainable economic growth and stability in the Philippines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com