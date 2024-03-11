The Philippines’ foreign direct investment has fallen to $0.83 billion in the latest data update, down from the previous recorded figure of $1.05 billion. The most recent information, as of the update on 11th March 2024, indicates a decrease in foreign investment flowing into the country. While the exact date of the drop in foreign direct investment is not specified, the decline is evident from the most recent data available. This change in investment levels could have implications for the country’s economy and may prompt policymakers to reassess strategies to attract more foreign capital moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com