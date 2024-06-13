In a surprising downturn, the Philippines’ foreign direct investment (FDI) has significantly fallen to $0.69 billion, as updated on June 13, 2024. This marks a steep decline from the previous indicator, which was $1.36 billion.This substantial drop in FDI could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economic landscape, potentially impacting job creation, industrial growth, and overall economic development. Experts are now keenly analyzing the contributing factors to this decline, ranging from potential political instability to global economic shifts, to devise strategic responses.As the nation grapples with the decreased inflow of foreign capital, stakeholders are urging policymakers to bolster investor confidence and implement measures that could stabilize and rejuvenate FDI in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com