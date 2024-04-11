The Philippines has seen a positive uptick in foreign direct investment, with the latest data showing an increase to $0.91 billion as of April 11, 2024. This marks a notable improvement from the previous indicator, which had stagnated at $0.83 billion. The rise in foreign investment bodes well for the country’s economy, signaling growing confidence from overseas investors. The updated data reflects a promising trend in attracting international capital to the Philippines, which could help drive economic growth and development in the region. As the country continues to attract foreign direct investment, it sets a positive trajectory for future economic prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com