The Philippines' foreign exchange reserves have decreased to $102.7 billion in February 2024, down from $103.4 billion in January 2024. This data, recently updated on March 7, 2024, highlights a shift in the country's monetary holdings. The decrease in FX reserves can impact the country's ability to manage exchange rate stability, meet external obligations, and mitigate financial risks. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on how this change may influence the Philippine economy in the coming months, amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and market fluctuations.