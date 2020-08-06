Philippines GDP Data Due On Thursday

The Philippines will on Thursday release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GSP was down 5.1 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year.

South Korea will provide June figures for current account; in May, the current account surplus was $2.29 billion.

Taiwan will release July numbers for consumer and wholesale prices; in June, consumer prices were up 0.39 percent on month and down 0.76 percent on year, while wholesale prices plummeted an annual 10.36 percent.

Indonesia will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 83.8.

Thailand will provide July figures for consumer confidence and unemployment; in June, the consumer confidence index score was 49.2 and the jobless rate was 1.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com