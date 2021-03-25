Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Philippines Holds Key Interest Rate Steady Again

Philippines Holds Key Interest Rate Steady Again

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Philippines’ central bank left its key interest rate unchanged Thursday, citing the prospect of inflation overshooting its target in the medium term.

The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas decided to hold the key interest rate, which is the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate, steady at 2.00 percent. This was in line with economists’ expectations.

“The Monetary Board is of the view that prevailing monetary policy settings remain appropriate to support the Government’s broader efforts to facilitate the recovery of the economy,” the central bank said in a statement.

Policymakers stressed the importance of the timely implementation of non-monetary interventions in mitigating the impact of supply-side pressures on inflation and thereby preventing them from spilling over as second-round effects.

Previously, the key rate was reduced by a quarter-point in November. The bank lowered the rate by a cumulative 200 basis points in 2020.

The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were maintained at 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The central bank expects inflation to breach the upper end of the target range of 2-4 percent this year, driven by the impact of supply-side constraints on domestic prices of key food commodities as well as the continuing uptick in international oil prices.

Inflation was projected to return within the target band in 2022 as supply-side influences subside.

Supply-side constraints for meat products and improved global economic activity could add further upside pressures on inflation, while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pose downside risks.

The recent surge in virus infections and challenges over mass vaccination programs continue to temper prospects for domestic demand, the bank said.
Policymakers will remain watchful for any signs of inflation becoming broader based and is ready to take immediate measures when needed, the bank said.

“While a temporary rise in inflation means interest rates are set to remain on hold for the next few months, the dire economic outlook means the bank is still likely to cut rates later this year, Capital Economics economist Alex Holmes said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.