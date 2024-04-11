In February 2024, the Philippines saw a significant increase in imports, with the indicator reaching 6.3%. This marks a positive turnaround from January 2024 when the indicator showed a decrease of -7.6%. The data, updated on 11 April 2024, indicates a promising trend in the country’s import activities.The comparison period provided is Year-over-Year, showing that the current import increase is measured against the same month a year ago. This growth in imports could signify a boost in economic activity and consumer demand in the Philippines. It will be interesting to monitor how this uptick in imports will impact the country’s overall economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com