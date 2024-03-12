The latest data released on March 12, 2024, reveals a concerning trend for the Philippines as the country’s imports took a sharp downturn in January 2024. Compared to the same period last year, imports plummeted by 7.6%, marking a significant decline from the previous month’s indicator of -3.5% in December 2023.This notable decrease in imports highlights potential challenges faced by the Filipino economy, indicating a slowdown in international trade activities. The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the severity of the situation, raising concerns about the country’s economic performance in the global market.As the Philippine government analyzes the implications of this sharp decline in imports, industry experts and stakeholders may closely monitor future developments to understand the broader economic impact and identify strategies to address this concerning trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com